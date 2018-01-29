Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF equip Ile-de-France stations with toilets

This was a wish expressed by 53% of travellers, who find it essential to have clean toilets on their journey. Île-de-France Mobilités and the SNCF have therefore taken the initiative to install toilets in 33 additional stations in 2018, in addition to the 87 other stations already equipped.

Announcement of 17 April 2019: in addition to the "Cleanliness Plan" carried out with SNCF Mobilités, Île-de-France Mobilités has announced that the number of additional toilets in the region's stations has been increased to 48. Thus, more than 230 toilets will be in service in Île-de-France stations by 2021.