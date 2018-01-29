Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF equip Ile-de-France stations with toilets
This was a wish expressed by 53% of travellers, who find it essential to have clean toilets on their journey. Île-de-France Mobilités and the SNCF have therefore taken the initiative to install toilets in 33 additional stations in 2018, in addition to the 87 other stations already equipped.
Announcement of 17 April 2019: in addition to the "Cleanliness Plan" carried out with SNCF Mobilités, Île-de-France Mobilités has announced that the number of additional toilets in the region's stations has been increased to 48. Thus, more than 230 toilets will be in service in Île-de-France stations by 2021.
These toilets will be automatic and fully accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone with a Navigo pass and a classic magnetic ticket will have free access.
This clean toilet installation program is aimed in particular at the stations furthest from Paris and the busiest. The objective is to equip all Ile-de-France stations with more than 5000 passengers per day by 2021.