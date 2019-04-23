Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 17 April 2019

New stations in Île-de-France: additional toilets and connected spaces

The development of stations in the Île-de-France region aims to make life easier and increase the comfort of passengers in the Île-de-France region. Île-de-France Mobilités is entering a new phase of the development of Île-de-France stations with the deployment of toilets in the station and the creation of connected spaces, integrating comfortable seats, charging sockets and Wi-Fi. The deployment of these services supports the massive renovation and adaptation of stations to develop intermodality, facilitate parking, and promote the development of soft mobility such as cycling.

Several station development projects have also been presented to the Île-de-France Mobilités Council. The Saint-Denis station, in particular, but also that of Mantes-la-Jolie, will be the subject of major work to improve accessibility, prepare for the arrival of new lines and support urban development projects.