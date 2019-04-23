Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 17 April 2019
641 new clean buses for the outer suburbs and extension of the air quality study with Airparif
As air pollution is a priority public health issue for all Ile-de-France residents, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to accelerate the energy transition of buses without forgetting the outer suburbs. Indeed, after the announcement of the award by the RATP of the contract to build 800 electric buses to 3 French manufacturers, Île-de-France Mobilités has voted for a first massive order of clean buses (NGV and electric) for the middle and outer suburbs. At the same time, Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing to measure bus emissions in real operating conditions with Airparif and extending it to alternative fuels.
Carpooling: up to €150 per month for drivers
Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue its carpooling policy by offering new benefits to drivers and passengers from 1 May.The aim is to encourage more and more Ile-de-France residents to take the step of shared mobility for their daily home-work journeys. To find out more, go to the page dedicated to the evolution of this carpooling system.
An anti-pollution measure if each vehicle was carrying 2 people. In addition to public transport, there are millions of spaces available in vehicles on the road. Carpooling is economical and more environmentally friendly.
Creation of a car-sharing label for the entire Île-de-France Region
In addition to the actions undertaken to improve the public transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités, in its role as mobility organising authority, has been pursuing a policy for several years aimed at developing a wide range of mobility services. For several months, Île-de-France Mobilités has been bringing together all the players offering car-sharing services and local authorities in order to develop a new "Île-de-France Autosharing" label and thus help Ile-de-France residents toaccess this type of service with peace of mind.
Île-de-France mobilités has created a label with precise criteria to guarantee passengers: quality of service and information, modern and clean vehicles, attractive and incentive pricing, a single Vianavigo search engine with all the offers.
New stations in Île-de-France: additional toilets and connected spaces
The development of stations in the Île-de-France region aims to make life easier and increase the comfort of passengers in the Île-de-France region. Île-de-France Mobilités is entering a new phase of the development of Île-de-France stations with the deployment of toilets in the station and the creation of connected spaces, integrating comfortable seats, charging sockets and Wi-Fi. The deployment of these services supports the massive renovation and adaptation of stations to develop intermodality, facilitate parking, and promote the development of soft mobility such as cycling.
Several station development projects have also been presented to the Île-de-France Mobilités Council. The Saint-Denis station, in particular, but also that of Mantes-la-Jolie, will be the subject of major work to improve accessibility, prepare for the arrival of new lines and support urban development projects.
Measures for a more efficient metro network
The Île-de-France Mobilités council has validated the master plan for the rolling stock for the metro. The latter provides for the renewal of all the "iron" trains. At least 338 trains of this new "MF19" metro will be ordered for lines 3, 3bis, 7, 7bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13. The first line to be equipped will be line 10, with new metros from 2024.
Preliminary studies for the full automation of line 13 will also be launched. This automation would increase the frequency of metros on the line, with a passage every 90 seconds during rush hour, and would guarantee better regularity.
To discover all the decisions (Navigo Senior Pass available from the age of 62, bus reinforcements, etc.) voted on at the Île-de-France Mobilités council meeting on 17 April 2019, you can browse the dedicated posts on Twitter.