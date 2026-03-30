What to see and do in April in Île-de-France?
#1. Easter weekend: free egg hunts everywhere in Île-de-France
Mériel, La Ferté-sous-Jouarre, Paris... Throughout the region, free egg hunts are organized for the long weekend of April 4 to 6, 2026.
Generally reserved for children up to 12 years old, access to the chocolate hunts is free or by reservation. Come with your family, with your baskets.
Some examples of egg hunts organized in Île-de-France on the first weekend of April:
- At the Parc Chanorier in Croissy-sur-Seine : April 4
- At the Parc du Château de Suresnes : April 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- In the medieval city of Provins : from 5 to 6 April
- In the courtyard of the Château de Nemours : April 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact the tourist office or the town hall of your city to find out about events planned near you or consult the list of egg hunts in Île-de-France.
#2. European Artistic Crafts Days: discovery of French craftsmanship
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Launched in the early 2000s, the European Artistic Crafts Days put craftsmanship in the spotlight throughout France and Europe, from 7 to 12 April 2026.
The goal? A better knowledge and recognition of 281 crafts such as: ceramics, screen printing, leather goods, restoration of works of art or glassmaking.
Go behind the scenes of the arts and crafts in Île-de-France
Hundreds of places organise events, exhibitions, workshops, meetings and open days for a week: always free of charge and/or by reservation.
How to take advantage of it?
The Journées des Métiers d'Art take place from 7 to 12 April 2026: check the website to find the list of events near you.
#3. The Beat Goes On exhibition: dive into the heart of the party
The culture of clubbing (partying, at night, in a club) is not just a trendy young thing. All over the world, entire generations have expressed themselves and are expressing themselves through the act of celebrating.
A true social, artistic and political phenomenon (born in the 1970s in New York), clubbing is now present on all continents.
From São Paulo to Paris, from the 1970s to today
The exhibition The Beat Goes On at the Quai de la Photo (a floating art center dedicated to contemporary photography) looks back on more than five decades of night, partying and music, across continents and behind the lens of a dozen photographers.
Exhibition: practical information
Quai de la Photo, 9 port de la Gare, Paris 13
- Wednesday to Sunday, from 12pm to 0am
- The exhibition ends on April 24, 2026
How to get there by transport?
- Metro 6 : Station Platform
- Metro 5, 10 and RER C : Gare d'Austerlitz
- Metro 6 and 14 : Bercy
#4. Experience the beginning of spring in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine
Conflans-Sainte-Honorine is a small town in the Yvelines, located on the edge of the Val-d'Oise. Some 36,000 inhabitants live there, at the confluence of the Oise and the Seine (the place where the two rivers meet), right on the water's edge.
Its strategic position, at the crossroads of the rivers, makes it the French capital of inland waterway transport : the river transport of goods. There is even a boarding school for the children of boatmen (those who drive the boats).
What to do in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in April?
For this month of April, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine is a perfect stop to enjoy the spring that is settling in Île-de-France.
- Walk along the quays : stop on the banks or on the terrace, and watch the parade of boats (between the Quai de la République and the Port Saint-Nicolas, the moored boats tell a whole story: old tugboats, inhabited barges, atypical boats, restaurants, cafes and even the church of the Boatmen... on a barge of course!).
- Go to the Parc du Prieuré : equipped with children's games, a dovecote and a beautiful neo-classical pavilion, it offers a breathtaking view of the Seine Valley.
- Stroll through the old town : starting from Place Fouillère, follow the old cobbled streets, you will come across the Montjoie tower, the fortress at the top of the city, the Romanesque-Gothic church of Saint-Maclou and charming local shops.
How to get to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by public transport?
Line J : Conflans-Sainte-Honorine station + 10 min walk to reach the banks
In summary: what to do in April in Île-de-France?
- Hunt for gourmet eggs with the family
- Discover French know-how with the Journées des Métiers d'Art
- Immerse yourself in the party with The Beat Goes On exhibition
- Welcoming the first suns of spring in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine
Happy discoveries, and see you next month for ideas for spring outings accessible by public transport, everywhere in Île-de-France.