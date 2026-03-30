What to see and do in April in Île-de-France?

Mériel, La Ferté-sous-Jouarre, Paris... Throughout the region, free egg hunts are organized for the long weekend of April 4 to 6, 2026.

Generally reserved for children up to 12 years old, access to the chocolate hunts is free or by reservation. Come with your family, with your baskets.

Some examples of egg hunts organized in Île-de-France on the first weekend of April:

At the Parc Chanorier in Croissy-sur-Seine : April 4

: April 4 At the Parc du Château de Suresnes : April 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: April 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the medieval city of Provins : from 5 to 6 April

: from 5 to 6 April In the courtyard of the Château de Nemours : April 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact the tourist office or the town hall of your city to find out about events planned near you or consult the list of egg hunts in Île-de-France.