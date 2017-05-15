With the "Welcome" scheme, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening and improving the reception of travellers at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport

The Welcome project, imagined by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2015, is a system aimed at facilitating the reception of visitors from France and abroad. In addition to the people already in place, the Welcome project makes it possible to deploy a dozen additional multilingual agents in Paris Nord, at CDG1 and CDG2. Their mission is to inform passengers about their entire journey, direct them to direct trains, accompany them when buying their tickets on the vending machines, reassure them and fight against incivility and malicious acts in the station, etc. Identifiable by a specific outfit, these teams are present from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. By strengthening the human resources for reception and sales support, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to better take into account the specific needs of tourists, particularly foreigners.

The budget allocated to this scheme has doubled in 2 years, from 1.4 to 3 million euros. With more than 62 million passengers per year, Charles de Gaulle Airport is the second largest airport in Europe.