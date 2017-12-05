Île-de-France Mobilités improves Filéo's on-demand transport service
As of January 2, 2018, Filéo is evolving and digitizing in order to offer new features, such as the automatic sending of a notification in the event of a disruption or reservation reminder, or the real-time monitoring of the arrival of the bus as well as the travel time remaining for the traveler once installed on the bus.
Île-de-France Mobilités wants to offer passengers a flexible and efficient transport system. As the activity of the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle platform remains continuous 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, between staggered or night shifts for employees, the on-demand transport service takes over from the regular lines when the latter are no longer in service. Depending on the reservations, the Filéo virtual network is able to transport any traveler at any time. The transport used ranges from coaches to minibuses, including shared light vehicles (VTC).
As a reminder, Filéo helps 380,000 travellers per year to get around, in an area that includes 43,000 companies and 300,000 jobs.
