Ryder Cup 2018: the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités mobilized to host the 3rd largest sporting event in the world

As with every major sporting or cultural event, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening its transport offer for the reception of spectators in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

The Paris – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines axis (lines C, N and U) is the first axis identified by the organizers to allow spectators to reach the Ryder Cup site. Thus, and after an analysis of the expected flows, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to set up a reinforcement of the transport offer on lines C, N and U as follows: