Ryder Cup 2018: the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités mobilized to host the 3rd largest sporting event in the world
As with every major sporting or cultural event, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening its transport offer for the reception of spectators in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.
The Paris – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines axis (lines C, N and U) is the first axis identified by the organizers to allow spectators to reach the Ryder Cup site. Thus, and after an analysis of the expected flows, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to set up a reinforcement of the transport offer on lines C, N and U as follows:
- on Friday, creation of 4 trains on line C and 4 trains on line N,
- on Saturday, creation of 6 trains on line C and 5 trains on line N, as well as the introduction of 6 trains on line C and 9 trains on line U,
- on Sundays, creation of 6 trains on line C and 5 trains on line N, as well as the introduction of "long trains" of 3 trains on line C and 6 trains on line U.
Drawing of the preparatory lines to host the Ryder Cup. Lines N,U,C. Metro B to Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The second railway axis identified, the Paris – Massy-Palaiseau axis by line B, will be reinforced by the RATP from Paris to Massy-Palaiseau, as follows:
- on Friday, creation of 4 trains,
- on Saturday, creation of 9 trains,
- on Sundays, 8 trains were created.
To complete the rail offer, the organizer of the event has set up a free shuttle system between the golf course and the stations of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Massy-Palaiseau.
Agents mobilized for the care and safety of travelers
In the main stations of the various axes, an additional deployment of reception agents will be set up by RATP and SNCF Mobilités. The stations of Saint-Quentin, Versailles-Chantiers, Paris-Montparnasse and La Défense, as well as the intramural stations of line C (St-Michel-Notre-Dame, Musée d'Orsay, Invalides and Champ de Mars-Tour Eiffel) are concerned. Reception and regulation, the agents will be there to guide users towards an optimal route to the Golf National.
Preparations to host the Ryder Cup by il-de-France mobilité
A partnership with the Île-de-France Region
The Region has granted a subsidy of €200,000 to the Ryder Cup and has also co-financed the renovation and upgrading of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Golf Course, to the tune of €2 million.
A mobilization of high school students
As part of this partnership, the Île-de-France Region had the opportunity to invite high school students from the Ile-de-France region to participate in the Junior Ryder Cup training days which take place on September 24 and 25 at the Disneyland Paris golf course. It is a day divided into 2 parts: a morning welcome at the players' training sites and an afternoon in the Disneyland Paris park. 200 high school students in the Ile-de-France region are concerned.
Unprecedented international influence
The organisation of this event in Île-de-France will make it possible to highlight the tourist offer and the assets of the Region. 25 Tourism Volunteers will be deployed in the stations of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Massy Palaiseau to welcome French and international visitors in the best possible way.