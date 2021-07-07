Île-de-France Mobilités runs on green gas with GRDF

Did you know? By the end of the year, 1400 buses and coaches in the Île-de-France region will run on green gas, in partnership with GRDF.

Green gas is a sustainable, cleaner and truly efficient energy.

Moreover, from 2025, in dense urban areas, and 2029, in the outer suburbs, 100% of the 10,500 buses and coaches in the region will be clean. 70% of which is thanks to green gas.

A strong commitment to allow everyone to move efficiently, breathing better.