COVID-19 Information

Île-de-France Mobilités is keeping public transport lines open so that people whose activity is essential can move around (health staff, police officers, firefighters, public services, pharmacists, staff working in supermarkets, and in strategic sectors such as telecom, water and energy distribution networks, etc.) in the terms and conditions provided for by the Ministry of the Interior

When using public transport, Île-de-France Mobilités recommends respecting barrier gestures: