COVID-19 Information
Île-de-France Mobilités is keeping public transport lines open so that people whose activity is essential can move around (health staff, police officers, firefighters, public services, pharmacists, staff working in supermarkets, and in strategic sectors such as telecom, water and energy distribution networks, etc.) in the terms and conditions provided for by the Ministry of the Interior
When using public transport, Île-de-France Mobilités recommends respecting barrier gestures:
- Keep as much distance as possible from other passengers
- Don't put your hands in your face
- Wash your hands before and after each trip
- Coughing into your elbow
- Use single-use tissues
Stay at home. If you have to take public transport, consider contactless payment methods.
To limit contact as much as possible, Île-de-France Mobilités also recommends using contactless payment methods:
- Implementation of the SMS Ticket for all buses in Île-de-France
- Navigo Easy pass, with the possibility of charging via smartphone
- Navigo Liberté +
- Navigo and smartphone tickets