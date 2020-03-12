Contactless payment methods at your disposal
The SMS ticket for buses
Since 1 September 2018, you can buy a bus ticket in the outer suburbs using your phone and without the need for change: by sending a code, you will receive a ticket in the form of an SMS and will be debited directly from your mobile bill.
This experiment has been extended to the entire bus network in Île-de-France.
The right social distance to buy a bus ticket is to buy it by SMS
Navigo Easy
Dedicated to occasional travellers, the Navigo Easy is a contactless pass to load your tickets and certain short passes. Accessible to all and without obligation, you will be able to load your ticket books, airport tickets, various packages etc... on the same medium. As it is not nominative, it can be loaned to other people.
The Navigo Easy pass is available at the ticket offices of Île-de-France stations and can then be recharged at vending machines or thanks to your phone and the Île-de-France Mobilités application (formerly Vianavigo).
Navigo with your smartphone
The new services, available on the Île-de-France Mobilités application, allow you to buy and/or recharge your passes:
- Load your Navigo pass. You must have an NFC phone with at least Android 6.0 version, and then install the Île-de-France Mobilités app. Then go to the Purchase tab and let yourself be guided. This way, no need to go to a terminal or a ticket office/station and queue!
- Load tickets/passes on your smartphone and validate them with it. This second service is available either on Android smartphones with a SIM card with an NFC function, via the Île-de-France Mobilités application, or on certain Samsung smartphones integrating a secure chip that allows the storage of tickets. This service is in addition to the cardboard tickets and the Navigo pass by offering a service better adapted to new uses.
To top up your Navigo pass, touch only one screen: your phone. Let's avoid going to the limit. Let's recharge with the Île-de-France Mobilités app (formerly Vianavigo).
Navigo Liberté+
The Navigo Liberté+ is a new package for travelling in complete freedom: it allows you to travel by transport and to be charged the following month for the trips actually made.
No more waiting at the ticket office and at the ticket machines to buy tickets or reload! Ticketing in Île-de-France is adapting to new uses to simplify travel.
In addition, transfers will be free of charge between bus and metro or tram and metro.
It is initially deployed on the geographical perimeter of the T+ ticket (metro, bus, tram and RER in Paris), on the Montmartre funicular, the Tzen, OrlyBus and RoissyBus.
Stay at a safe distance from the queues with Navigo Liberté+. Travel with your Navigo pass and only pay for the journeys you make by direct debit the following month.