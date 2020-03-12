Contactless payment methods at your disposal

Navigo Liberté+

The Navigo Liberté+ is a new package for travelling in complete freedom: it allows you to travel by transport and to be charged the following month for the trips actually made.

No more waiting at the ticket office and at the ticket machines to buy tickets or reload! Ticketing in Île-de-France is adapting to new uses to simplify travel.

In addition, transfers will be free of charge between bus and metro or tram and metro.

It is initially deployed on the geographical perimeter of the T+ ticket (metro, bus, tram and RER in Paris), on the Montmartre funicular, the Tzen, OrlyBus and RoissyBus.