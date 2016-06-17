Intermodality: Navigo, more and more services
Espace Véligo: secure bicycle spaces
The service is open to public transport passengers in the Ile-de-France region who hold a Navigo card. The objective of the STIF is to encourage passengers to use bicycles to reach public transport.
Park & Ride
The Park and Ride refers to a parking space set up near a station or a train-RER station. It welcomes travellers who use their vehicles to reach the public transport network. Travellers with a Navigo card can load their Park & Ride season ticket onto the Navigo card, which then acts as an access badge.
Self-service bike subscription
The Navigo card allows you to charge various self-service bicycle subscriptions, such as Vélib' in Paris, Cristolib in Créteil, and VélO2 in Cercy-Pontoise. The Navigo card allows you to combine your public transport subscription and your bicycle subscription on the same medium.
- Vélib' in Paris and several neighboring municipalities
- Cristolib: self-service bicycle system in Créteil
- VélO2: self-service bicycles in Cergy-Pontoise