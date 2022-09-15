European Heritage Days 2022: shall we drop you off?
European Heritage Days: when the extraordinary opens up to all
Crossing the Île-de-France for a maximum of 4 euros* is good. But crossing the Île-de-France to discover wonderful places usually closed to the public, for a maximum of 4 euros*, is better!
On September 17 and 18, 2022, the 39th European Heritage Days will take place : and this year again, take the opportunity to be amazed - very close to home, or even at the other end of the region, because during these 2 days, several hundred places, often unprecedented, open their doors to you.
Examples of exceptional visits?
- Behind the scenes of the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Paris (75)
- The National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, in Versailles (78)
- Jean Cocteau's house, in Milly La Forêt (91)
- A railway signal box, in La Défense (92)
- RATP's Chanzy maintenance and signage site in Montreuil (93)
- A geothermal power plant, in Ivry-sur-Seine (94)
- A forge that had not been relit since its closure in 1998 in Herblay-sur-Seine (95)
Two days to marvel... and promoting sustainable heritage
For this 2022 edition of the European Heritage Days, the theme of sustainable heritage has been chosen. The aim is to highlight initiatives that make it possible to reconcile the restoration of cultural heritage and the preservation of natural resources.
A preservation of natural resources that also involves the practice of responsible mobility.
By you, who take public transport, carpool, bike or car-sharing. And by us, Île-de-France Mobilités, by accelerating the introduction of ever cleaner equipment!
And the rest of the year then?
Two exceptional days in September is wonderful. But did you know that, throughout the year, the cultural heritage of the Ile-de-France region continues to be open to you, thanks to the cultural advantages of your Navigo pass?
A true cultural pass, your Navigo allows you to benefit from reduced, degressive (or even free) rates from more than 300 cultural partners in Île-de-France!
When heritage is told on your line: happy!
And to enjoy even more the exceptional places of the Île-de-France... without deviating from your usual route, quickly download the happy mobile app.
Castles, monuments, museums or artists' houses, parks and forests... With just a few clicks, the app takes you through space and time with more than 700 short historical stories.
So, which door will you push this weekend?
* Rate valid for any origin-destination ticket sold in the carnet. The unit price is €5. Origin-destination tickets to or from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport are not subject to these rates