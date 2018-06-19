Nearly fifty people were present on 18 June for the launch of the Passenger Information Challenge. Introduced by Grégoire de Lasteyrie, administrator of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council and special delegate for new mobility for the Île-de-France region, this exchange session was an opportunity to present in detail to the actors present the challenges, expectations and progress of this challenge.

This exchange was also an opportunity for these players to familiarise themselves with the ecosystem (passengers, transport sector, digital, etc.) in which they will have to evolve. For example, a focus on Île-de-France Mobilités' Open Data was presented, and several passenger associations were present to lead a round table on "passenger information in disrupted situations".

To find out more about the Passenger Information Challenge and/or to propose an innovative solution, visit the page dedicated to the challenge.