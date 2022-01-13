Metro 4 has arrived in Bagneux
"Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac" and "Barbara": two new stations that mark the completion of the extension to the south of metro line 4. Two stations designed with the help of the architectural firm LIN (Finn Geipel–Giulia Andi).
Barbara and Lucie Aubrac stations
Two new stations, "Barbara" and "Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac", whose names were chosen in 2018 by the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region themselves, following an online consultation that collected more than 30,000 votes.
On the border of Montrouge and Bagneux, the "Barbara" station, named in homage to the legendary singer Barbara who rests in the Parisian cemetery of Bagneux, serves a residential area of Montrouge, the Fort de Montrouge, but also the cemetery of Bagneux and the north of the commune of Bagneux.
For its part, the "Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac" terminus station is a real multimodal hub and is part of the development of the Victor Hugo eco-district ZAC. As a tribute, of course, to Lucie Aubrac, heroine of the resistance during the Second World War.
The extension of line 4 to Bagneux in figures
- 2 new underground stations
- A new 1.8 km tunnel
- About 37,000 passengers expected each day on this new section of the line
- 30 minutes between Châtelet - Les Halles and Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac
- 23 km/h on average
- 2 to 3 minute intervals in 2 trains
- 380,000m3 of soil excavated in total during the works
- 1 new train breakdown and storage centre
A line interconnected to all metros and RER... and the future metro line 15
With the opening of the new Bagneux stations, line 4 is now interconnected with all the metro and RER lines of the network (with the exception of the 3bis and the 7bis). And from 2025, it will also be connected to the new line 15 South via the Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac station.
Line 4 becomes automatic
The extension to the south of metro 4 is part of the full automation of the line, which starts this year. A gradual implementation that should be completed by 2023.
So, are you dropped off in Bagneux?