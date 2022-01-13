Metro 4 has arrived in Bagneux

Barbara and Lucie Aubrac stations

Two new stations, "Barbara" and "Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac", whose names were chosen in 2018 by the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region themselves, following an online consultation that collected more than 30,000 votes.

On the border of Montrouge and Bagneux, the "Barbara" station, named in homage to the legendary singer Barbara who rests in the Parisian cemetery of Bagneux, serves a residential area of Montrouge, the Fort de Montrouge, but also the cemetery of Bagneux and the north of the commune of Bagneux.

For its part, the "Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac" terminus station is a real multimodal hub and is part of the development of the Victor Hugo eco-district ZAC. As a tribute, of course, to Lucie Aubrac, heroine of the resistance during the Second World War.