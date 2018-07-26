[The project is moving forward] New bus line Tzen 4
The T Zen 4 enters a decisive phase
The preliminary project for the T Zen 4 Bus was approved on Wednesday 11 July 2018 by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités. This is a crucial step since this document details all the technical characteristics of the project, and in particular the modalities of integration of the project into its urban environment.
It also incorporates the commitments made by Île-de-France Mobilités in relation to the recommendations made by the commission of inquiry following the 2016 public inquiry.
Efficient and more regular service
The Bus T Zen 4 is abus with a high level of serviceand mostly in its own lane. This means that a lane will be reserved for it, to offer a more efficient and regular service. Its length of 24 meters allows a capacity of 130 passengers per bus (40% more than an 18-meter bus) in order torespond effectively to the expected level of attendance. This project will also beenvironmentally friendly, with a hybrid NGV/electric or 100% electric engine.
By strengthening a major public transport link in the centre of Essonne, the T Zen 4 will strengthen the synergy between the existing and developing generating hubs.
Thus, the T Zen 4 will serve 6 municipalities: Viry-Châtillon, Grigny, Ris-Orangis, Courcouronnes, Évry and Corbeil-Essonnes.
The project at a glance
The T Zen 4 will serve 30 stations on a 14 km route. Its expected ridership is 47,000 passengers per day and it will provide many connections, with for example the RER D, the future Tram 12 Express, the T Zen 1 and many bus lines.
Infographic: TZen 4, key information about the project. 14 km of route, 47,000 expected every day, 30 stations, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. continuous service, numerous connections on the entire route, 6 municipalities concerned.
Infographic: financing of the TZen 4 project? Infrastructure 49%, i.e. the construction of the dedicated site, stations and urban facilities (sidewalks, roads,..)necessary for the insertion of the T Zen 4. The rolling stock, i.e. the bus. 100%. The operation, i.e. the maintenance of buses and stations, human resources, video surveillance... 100%