Line 6501 (ex-line 1), Line 6502 (ex-line 2), and Line 6503 (ex-line 3):

On the last 5 trips to Saint-Germain-en-Laye station, André Derain college in Chambourcy and La Coudraie in Poissy, connections will be provided between these 3 lines at the Parvis Gare de Poissy stop from Monday to Sunday. A 5-minute time is set up to allow you to change vehicles.

Line 6510 (ex-line 10):

The 4:55 p.m. trip will be moved to 4:58 p.m. to facilitate the connection with line 6536 (formerly line 24).

Line 6511 (ex-line 11):

Start times and travel times are adjusted.

Line 6512 (ex-line 12):

The Vallée Maria stop will now be served on all routes.

Line 6518 (ex-line 18), Line 6569 (ex-line 69), and Line 6572 (ex-line 72):

The departure times from Notre-Dame Chemin Vert will be staggered to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4:45 p.m. on other days of the week.

Line 6521 (ex-line 21):

The 12:45 p.m. race from the Henri IV college, on Wednesday, to the Tessancourt Town Hall is moved to Line 6562 (Line 62).

Line 6523 (ex-line 23):

The line will serve the Centre Commercial Espace and Médiathèque stops in Les Mureaux. The La Falaise stop in Epône will now be served in both directions.

Line 6536 (formerly line 24):

The 12:18 p.m. race will be postponed to 12:25 p.m. to allow the return of students from the Charles de Gaulle high school in Poissy.

Line 6537 (ex-line 17):

Departure times will be modified to improve connections at Gare des Clairières in Verneuil-sur-Seine.

Line 6541 (ex-line 41) and Line 6543 (ex-line 43):

Sunday timetables will be slightly staggered in order to improve connections with trains.

Line 6553 (formerly line 53):

The Le Cep stop will no longer be served in the direction of Triel-sur-Seine.

Line 6554 (formerly line 54):

The Château Maurice Clerc stop will now be served in both directions.

Line 6555 (ex-line 55):

The line will mark the Notre-Dame stop in both directions.

Line 6557 (ex-line 57):

The stops in the La Bruyère district will once again be served to reach and leave the Lycée Le Corbusier.

Line 6576 (formerly line 76a):

Two stops will be added to the route: 402 rue Paul Doumer and Port Maron in Triel-sur-Seine.

Line 6578 (ex-line 76b) and Line 6579 (ex-line 76c):

The departure of line 6578 will be at the Les Valanchards stop in Vauréal.

The Le Noyer stop in Jouy-le-Moutier will be served exclusively by line 6579.

Line 7809 (ex-line X409):

The line will now serve the Les 3 Fontaines stop in Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt.

Line 7819 (ex-line X419):

The departure from Versailles at 7:41 a.m. will be postponed to 7:45 a.m. in order to ensure the connection at Gare des Mureaux for passengers heading to Aérospatiale.