Line 6501 (ex-line 1), Line 6502 (ex-line 2), and Line 6503 (ex-line 3):
On the last 5 trips to Saint-Germain-en-Laye station, André Derain college in Chambourcy and La Coudraie in Poissy, connections will be provided between these 3 lines at the Parvis Gare de Poissy stop from Monday to Sunday. A 5-minute time is set up to allow you to change vehicles.
- Line 6510 (ex-line 10):
The 4:55 p.m. trip will be moved to 4:58 p.m. to facilitate the connection with line 6536 (formerly line 24).
- Line 6511 (ex-line 11):
Start times and travel times are adjusted.
- Line 6512 (ex-line 12):
The Vallée Maria stop will now be served on all routes.
- Line 6518 (ex-line 18), Line 6569 (ex-line 69), and Line 6572 (ex-line 72):
The departure times from Notre-Dame Chemin Vert will be staggered to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4:45 p.m. on other days of the week.
- Line 6521 (ex-line 21):
The 12:45 p.m. race from the Henri IV college, on Wednesday, to the Tessancourt Town Hall is moved to Line 6562 (Line 62).
- Line 6523 (ex-line 23):
The line will serve the Centre Commercial Espace and Médiathèque stops in Les Mureaux. The La Falaise stop in Epône will now be served in both directions.
- Line 6536 (formerly line 24):
The 12:18 p.m. race will be postponed to 12:25 p.m. to allow the return of students from the Charles de Gaulle high school in Poissy.
- Line 6537 (ex-line 17):
Departure times will be modified to improve connections at Gare des Clairières in Verneuil-sur-Seine.
- Line 6541 (ex-line 41) and Line 6543 (ex-line 43):
Sunday timetables will be slightly staggered in order to improve connections with trains.
- Line 6553 (formerly line 53):
The Le Cep stop will no longer be served in the direction of Triel-sur-Seine.
- Line 6554 (formerly line 54):
The Château Maurice Clerc stop will now be served in both directions.
- Line 6555 (ex-line 55):
The line will mark the Notre-Dame stop in both directions.
- Line 6557 (ex-line 57):
The stops in the La Bruyère district will once again be served to reach and leave the Lycée Le Corbusier.
- Line 6576 (formerly line 76a):
Two stops will be added to the route: 402 rue Paul Doumer and Port Maron in Triel-sur-Seine.
- Line 6578 (ex-line 76b) and Line 6579 (ex-line 76c):
The departure of line 6578 will be at the Les Valanchards stop in Vauréal.
The Le Noyer stop in Jouy-le-Moutier will be served exclusively by line 6579.
- Line 7809 (ex-line X409):
The line will now serve the Les 3 Fontaines stop in Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt.
- Line 7819 (ex-line X419):
The departure from Versailles at 7:41 a.m. will be postponed to 7:45 a.m. in order to ensure the connection at Gare des Mureaux for passengers heading to Aérospatiale.
In parallel with these changes, some judgments are changing their names:
- Centre Commercial in Hardricourt becomes Centre Commercial Vexin.
- The Shopping Centre in Meulan-en-Yvelines becomes the Paradis Shopping Centre.
- Shopping Centre in Verneuil-sur-Seine becomes Maupas Shopping Centre.
- The shopping centre in Carrières-sous-Poissy became 8 May 1945.
- The town hall in Hardricourt becomes the Lachiver School Group.
- Place de l'Eglise in Hardricourt becomes Town Hall.
- Cimetière à Carrières-sous-Poissy becomes Alexis Quennet.
- Stade à Mézy-sur-Seine becomes Stade Rémi Ferey.
- Annex Town hall in Aubergenville becomes Marché Couvert.
- Peugeot in Poissy becomes Stellantis.