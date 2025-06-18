Why change line numbers?

The Ile-de-France bus network is made up of about 1,900 lines. Lines whose numbering systems coexist, but do not resemble each other with very different names and duplicates in line numbers (there were up to 19 lines 2 on the entire network) which complicate the understanding of the network.

In order to make it easier for passengers to understand, the operation of route planners and consolidate the project to build a single public transport network on a regional scale, Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing to renumber all the lines in the outer suburbs.

How do I find my way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In our territory, all bus lines will have 4 digits and will now start with the prefix 65 (65XX).

As much as possible and in order to simplify this evolution, the current number will be kept with the addition of the 65 area code (e.g. the 2 becomes the 6502, the 56 becomes the 6556...).

There are two exceptions to this change:

The express lines will also be composed of 4 digits with the prefix 78 (corresponding to the number of the department). Ex: X409 becomes line 7809

The special school routes (CSS) remain unchanged.

Are my bus lines changing?

9 lines are evolving in order to simplify their current routes:

Line 33 is split:

6533 : Meulan-en-Yvelines Arquebuse – Meulan-en-Yvelines Maison des Associations.

6535 : Meulan-en-Yvelines Thun-le-Paradis train station, urban circuit.

Line 61 is split:

6561 : Vaux-sur-Seine – Les Mureaux Lycée François Villon.

6581 : Mézy-sur-Seine – Les Mureaux Lycée François Villon.

Line 63 is split:

6550 : Vernouillet Avenue de Triel / Verneuil-sur-Seine Mairie – Poissy Notre-Dame.

6563: Verneuil-sur-Seine Allée des Clairières – Poissy Notre-Dame.

Line 67 is split:

6567: Les Mureaux Gare – Saint-Germain-en-Laye Nicot.

6577: Les Mureaux Gare – Saint-Germain-en-Laye station.

Line 70 is split:

6570: Les Mureaux Gare – Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

6582: Morainvilliers – Chambourcy André Derain College.

Line 73 is split:

6573: Serving the Léonard de Vinci college in Ecquevilly.

6580: Service to the Lycée François Villon in Les Mureaux and the Lycée Van Gogh in Aubergenville.

Line 76a becomes line 6576: Menucourt – Verneuil-sur-Seine Notre-Dame Chemin Vert.

Line 76b becomes line 6578: Vauréal – Verneuil-sur-Seine Notre-Dame Chemin Vert.