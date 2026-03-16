As of Monday, March 16, 2026, the lines serving the Saclay plateau are modified.
The work underway in the sector requires changes to the routes and stopping points served.
Christ of Saclay
The development work on the Christ de Saclay multimodal interchange hub has begun under the project management of the Paris-Saclay Urban Community.
They aim to build the new bus hub with 19 berths that will accommodate the bus lines terminating or passing through Christ de Saclay, the future station of metro line 18.
There will also be 150 spaces for bicycles, a large green space and a drop-off area.
During this work, the stops of lines 4606, 4609 and 4610 will be moved.
Lines 4606, 4609 and 4610 terminus at Christ de Saclay will drop passengers off at the entrance to the current bus station.
The resumption will be carried out on the new linear road on the RD306, on the west side.
Line 4609, in the direction of Jouy-en-Josas and Campus HEC, will serve a new stop on the RD306, on the east side.
The positioning of the stops is specified on the map below and should be effective until the summer.
Paris-Saclay University - Corbeville interchange
Located at the junction between Saclay and Orsay, the Corbeville interchange n°9 is an essential link in the road network of the Plateau de Saclay.
Currently limited to 2×1 tracks, it no longer meets the growing needs of a rapidly expanding territory, particularly with the arrival of the future line 18. The future development, carried out by the Établissement Public d'Aménagement du Plateau de Saclay (EPAPS), will offer two times two lanes and two new engineering structures, promoting more fluid traffic.
The work, which began at the end of 2025, will last until the beginning of 2028 and has a strong impact on traffic in the area. Already, the N118 has been limited to 70km/h and the slow lane has been removed in the direction of Paris and the interchange on the Polytechnique side has been modified in its geometry (removal of the roundabout).
These various adjustments have repercussions on bus lines.
As of March 16, 2026, what is changing:
- opening of a new section of the rue de Versailles, which becomes the main access to the plateau
- modified traffic in the area and more restricted access between Moulon and Corbeville
As a result, the routes and stopping points of lines 4606, 4607, 4609, 4659, 9105 and 9108 are modified.
The positioning of the stops is specified on the map below.
Lines 4606 and 9105 will serve new stops located on the dedicated site, on the N118 side.
Lines 4609 and 4659 continue to serve the platforms located in front of metro station 18.
Line 4607 has its terminus modified due to the removal of the Corbeville roundabout.
Line 9108 retains its usual platforms for the time being.
We apologize in advance for the inconvenience caused and the possible delays on the lines, given the changes in traffic.