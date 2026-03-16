Christ of Saclay

The development work on the Christ de Saclay multimodal interchange hub has begun under the project management of the Paris-Saclay Urban Community.

They aim to build the new bus hub with 19 berths that will accommodate the bus lines terminating or passing through Christ de Saclay, the future station of metro line 18.

There will also be 150 spaces for bicycles, a large green space and a drop-off area.