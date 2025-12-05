Similar news

New for night travellers!

In order to improve service to the region and facilitate travel between Arpajon and Paris Châtelet, the N123 line now serves three new stops :

📍The Jubilee (Linas)

📍Pont des Belles Dames (Montlhéry)

📍Route de Massy – Les Champarts (Chilly-Mazarin)

The N123 line runs all week from 11:40 p.m. to 4:20 a.m., with a departure every hour in both directions.

Why these new stops?

This development responds to the desire to improve the comfort of users by offering better service to residential areas and employment areas.

The N123 line becomes more convenient for your night trips, whether for work or your return from evenings.