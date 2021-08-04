Similar news

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network on the territory of @Vexin_IDFM offers you the opportunity to broadcast your declarations on the screens in the vehicles during the day of February 14.
HOW TO DO IT?
> Your first name
> The recipient's first name
> The message to be broadcast (200 characters max)*
> The bus line concerned
>>> Before February 09, 2023
The first 3 messages received from each line will be broadcast and you will receive a notification of the actual publication.
*We reserve the right to refuse any message that is considered inadequate.
On Valentine's Day, tell him on the bus