Similar news

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network on the territory of @Vexin_IDFM offers you the opportunity to broadcast your declarations on the screens in the vehicles during the day of February 14.

HOW TO DO IT?

> Your first name

> The recipient's first name

> The message to be broadcast (200 characters max)*

> The bus line concerned

>>> Before February 09, 2023

The first 3 messages received from each line will be broadcast and you will receive a notification of the actual publication.

*We reserve the right to refuse any message that is considered inadequate.