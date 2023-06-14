Your contacts in your Roissy West territory

To follow the news and stay informed about your lines in the Roissy Ouest territory from August 1st :

  • Join our Twitter account @RoissyO_IDFM
  • Follow the news on iledefrance-mobilites.fr > News > 95 > Roissy Ouest
  • By phone at 01 80 96 32 81
  • To buy your ticket by SMS, text ROISSYO to 93100
  • For any other information: 23 rue Robert Moinon 95190 Goussainville

From August 1, 2023, passengers will be able to find all the information on the Roissy Ouest bus lines on iledefrance-mobilites.fr

To calculate a route:

  • Getting around > Directions

To find the schedules:

  • Getting around > Schedules > Select a line

To follow local news (only on the site):

  • News > 95 > Roissy Ouest

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.