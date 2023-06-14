To follow the news and stay informed about your lines in the Roissy Ouest territory from August 1st :
- Join our Twitter account @RoissyO_IDFM
- Follow the news on iledefrance-mobilites.fr > News > 95 > Roissy Ouest
- By phone at 01 80 96 32 81
- To buy your ticket by SMS, text ROISSYO to 93100
- For any other information: 23 rue Robert Moinon 95190 Goussainville
From August 1, 2023, passengers will be able to find all the information on the Roissy Ouest bus lines on iledefrance-mobilites.fr
To calculate a route:
- Getting around > Directions
To find the schedules:
- Getting around > Schedules > Select a line
To follow local news (only on the site):
- News > 95 > Roissy Ouest
Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.