From August 28, 2023, the Beaumarchais district in Othis will be served by the Goële TàD (Zone 1 and Zone 2)

From Monday to Friday, 2 evening departures are offered from Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station at 8:52 pm and 9:49 pm to reach Othis, Longperrier, Dammartin, Saint-Mard and Rouvres.

The Goële Zone 3 TàD will also serve the municipalities of Charny, Gressy, Messy, Nantouillet, and Saint-Mesmes.

The TàD does not run on Sundays and public holidays.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE: HOW TO BOOK THE TÀD?

To book it, it's very simple:

Go to:

- The IDFM T&D app

- On the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website

- By phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday