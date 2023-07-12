From August 28, 2023, something new on your Goële TàD

From 28 August 2023, the TàD goële is expanding

Book, we'll pick you up during the day

From August 28, 2023, the Beaumarchais district in Othis will be served by the Goële TàD (Zone 1 and Zone 2)

From Monday to Friday, 2 evening departures are offered from Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station at 8:52 pm and 9:49 pm to reach Othis, Longperrier, Dammartin, Saint-Mard and Rouvres.

The Goële Zone 3 TàD will also serve the municipalities of Charny, Gressy, Messy, Nantouillet, and Saint-Mesmes.

The TàD does not run on Sundays and public holidays.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE: HOW TO BOOK THE TÀD?

To book it, it's very simple:

Go to:

- The IDFM T&D app

- On the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website

- By phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Learn more about the TàD Goële

