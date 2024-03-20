Your bus lines in Vallée de l'Oise et des trois Forêts and Carnelle Pays-de-France are evolving!

Published on

2 min reading

From 8 April, in the Haut Val d'Oise region, your bus lines will be reorganised to offer you a better service.

New offer in the Haut Val d'Oise region

New offer in the Haut Val d'Oise region

What changes in your territory Oise Valley and the 3 Forests

Line 1309 (ex 9509) - BOUFFÉMONT - Carrefour <> MONTSOULT - Gare de Montsoult Maffliers

  • Resumption of service to Villiers-Adam Chauvry and Béthemont-la-Forêt by the sector's school lines:
    - 1351 Villiers - Adam (ex 3025 and 3029)
    - 1353 Chauvry - Béthemont-la-Forêt (ex 3004)
  • Resumption of the service to Maffliers initially provided by line 1316 (ex 30-36) to facilitate access to the Marcel Pagnol college in Montsoult.

See the line 1309

 -  807.5 KB

Line 1316 (ex 3036) - PRESLES - Gare de Presles <> L'ISLE-ADAM - Gare de L'Isle Adam Centre Commercial du Grand Val

  • New service to the Isle-Adam Parmain and Presles stations in connection with line H.
  • The section between Nerville-la-Forêt and Montsoult-Maffliers is transferred to line 1309 (ex line 9509).

Line 1351 (ex 3025 + 3029) - ST-OUEN-L'AUMONE - Lycée Edmond Rostand <> MERY-SUR-OISE - Rue du Bac

  • Improvement of the readability of the offer thanks to the merger of the two lines 3025 and 3029 into a single line: the 1351.
  • Stops and frequency remain unchanged.

What's changing in your Carnelle Pays-de-France area

Line 1304 (ex 2) - VIARMES - Fréchot <> MONTSOULT - Gare de Montsoult Maffliers

  • The terminus of line 1304 is now at the Fréchot stop (connection possible with Express line 100).
  • The service between the Fréchot stop and the Persan Beaumont station is taken over by the Express line 100.
  • The Liberté, Grande rue Mairie and Saint-Laurent stops remain served by line 1314 (formerly line 14).

Line 1349 (ex 38 + 49) - NOISY-SUR-OISE - Place Gambetta <> LUZARCHES - Collège Anna de Noailles / Lycée Gérard de Nerval

  • Integration of the route from line 38 to line 1349 to improve the readability of the offer.
  • Stops and frequency remain unchanged.

Express Line 100 - PERSAN-BEAUMONT - Persan-Beaumont <> Station TREMBLAY EN FRANCE - Roissypôle Station CDG Airport

  • Removal of the Roissy Parc, Village and Airapolis stops taken over by lines 32, 32ZA and 95.02 to offer you a more direct journey between Charles de Gaulle airport and Luzarches.

Express line 9510 - LUZARCHES - Persan-Beaumont <> station GOUSSAINVILLE - Goussainville station

  • Line 9510 is cancelled, transferred to lines 1348, 1312 and the RER D.
Download the leaflet on the new offer in the Oise Valley and the three Forests and Carnelle Pays-de-France
Everything you need to know about renumbering your lines