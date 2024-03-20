New offer in the Haut Val d'Oise region
What changes in your territory Oise Valley and the 3 Forests
Line 1309 (ex 9509) - BOUFFÉMONT - Carrefour <> MONTSOULT - Gare de Montsoult Maffliers
- Resumption of service to Villiers-Adam Chauvry and Béthemont-la-Forêt by the sector's school lines:
- 1351 Villiers - Adam (ex 3025 and 3029)
- 1353 Chauvry - Béthemont-la-Forêt (ex 3004)
- Resumption of the service to Maffliers initially provided by line 1316 (ex 30-36) to facilitate access to the Marcel Pagnol college in Montsoult.
Line 1316 (ex 3036) - PRESLES - Gare de Presles <> L'ISLE-ADAM - Gare de L'Isle Adam Centre Commercial du Grand Val
- New service to the Isle-Adam Parmain and Presles stations in connection with line H.
- The section between Nerville-la-Forêt and Montsoult-Maffliers is transferred to line 1309 (ex line 9509).
Line 1351 (ex 3025 + 3029) - ST-OUEN-L'AUMONE - Lycée Edmond Rostand <> MERY-SUR-OISE - Rue du Bac
- Improvement of the readability of the offer thanks to the merger of the two lines 3025 and 3029 into a single line: the 1351.
- Stops and frequency remain unchanged.
What's changing in your Carnelle Pays-de-France area
Line 1304 (ex 2) - VIARMES - Fréchot <> MONTSOULT - Gare de Montsoult Maffliers
- The terminus of line 1304 is now at the Fréchot stop (connection possible with Express line 100).
- The service between the Fréchot stop and the Persan Beaumont station is taken over by the Express line 100.
- The Liberté, Grande rue Mairie and Saint-Laurent stops remain served by line 1314 (formerly line 14).
Line 1349 (ex 38 + 49) - NOISY-SUR-OISE - Place Gambetta <> LUZARCHES - Collège Anna de Noailles / Lycée Gérard de Nerval
- Integration of the route from line 38 to line 1349 to improve the readability of the offer.
- Stops and frequency remain unchanged.
Express Line 100 - PERSAN-BEAUMONT - Persan-Beaumont <> Station TREMBLAY EN FRANCE - Roissypôle Station CDG Airport
- Removal of the Roissy Parc, Village and Airapolis stops taken over by lines 32, 32ZA and 95.02 to offer you a more direct journey between Charles de Gaulle airport and Luzarches.
Express line 9510 - LUZARCHES - Persan-Beaumont <> station GOUSSAINVILLE - Goussainville station
- Line 9510 is cancelled, transferred to lines 1348, 1312 and the RER D.