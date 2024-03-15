Haut Val d'Oise renumbering banner
Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number. Your territory of the Haut Val d'Oise will benefit from this new numbering from 8 April 2024.
Why is the number of my bus line changing?
The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.
The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in. For example, there are 15 bus lines that bear the number 3!
How do I find my way around the new numbers?
Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Haut Val d'Oise area, all bus lines will now start with 13.
Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over to facilitate the transition. (example 12 becomes 1312, etc.)
Your regular lines and school lines are therefore renamed, but your Express lines (100 and 9518) and your night bus (N147) remain the same.
What will this new issue bring me?
You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number! Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.
Line Mapping Table