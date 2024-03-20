New offer in the Haut Val d'Oise region
What is changing in your territory of the Haut Val d'Oise
Line 1302 (ex B + E + G) - MOURS - Grands Champs <> PERSAN - Parc Haut Val d'Oise 3
- Resumption of service to the section of the former line C between Félix Millet and Persan-Beaumont station.
- Resumption of service on the former E and G lines, which will strengthen the offer of line 1302.
- Extension of the line and service to the municipalities of Nointel and Mours.
- A new service to the Parc du Haut Val d'Oise.
- More buses with 7 additional departures and an increased frequency with a bus every 30 minutes in the morning, from Monday to Saturday.
Line 1305 (ex DIM) - BEAUMONT-SUR-OISE - Mairie <> BRUYERES-SUR-OISE - Rue de Boran
- Creation of a new Sunday offer for the Haut Val d'Oise shopping area.
- New service on Sundays, every 2 hours:
- between Persan and the Parc du Haut Val d'Oise,
- between Persan-Beaumont station and Bernes-sur-Oise.
Line 1303 (ex C) - L'ISLE-ADAM - Gare de L'Isle Adam Parmain <> PERSAN - Gare de Persan-Beaumont
- Direct service between Isle-Adam-Parmain station and Persan-Beaumont station.
- The section between Felix-Millet and Persan-Beaumont station is taken over by line 1302.
Line 1349 (ex 38 + 49) - NOISY-SUR-OISE - Place Gambetta <> LUZARCHES - Collège Anna de Noailles / Lycée Gérard de Nerval
- Integration of the route from line 38 to line 1349 to improve the readability of the offer.
- Stops and frequency remain unchanged.
A new evening offer
Commissioning of two evening buses:
- Bus Soirée > Parc Haut Val d'Oise
- Evening Bus > Persian Beaumont
A new night offer
Opening of the N147 line between Gare de l'Est and Persan-Beaumont station with 4 round trips from 00:10 to 4:15, 7 days a week.