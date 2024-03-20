Your bus lines are evolving in the Haut Val d'Oise area!

Published on

2 min reading

From 8 April 2024, your bus lines will be reorganised to offer you a better service to your territory.

New offer in the Haut Val d'Oise region

New offer in the Haut Val d'Oise region

What is changing in your territory of the Haut Val d'Oise

Line 1302 (ex B + E + G) - MOURS - Grands Champs <> PERSAN - Parc Haut Val d'Oise 3

  • Resumption of service to the section of the former line C between Félix Millet and Persan-Beaumont station.
  • Resumption of service on the former E and G lines, which will strengthen the offer of line 1302.
  • Extension of the line and service to the municipalities of Nointel and Mours.
  • A new service to the Parc du Haut Val d'Oise.
  • More buses with 7 additional departures and an increased frequency with a bus every 30 minutes in the morning, from Monday to Saturday.

Line 1305 (ex DIM) - BEAUMONT-SUR-OISE - Mairie <> BRUYERES-SUR-OISE - Rue de Boran

  • Creation of a new Sunday offer for the Haut Val d'Oise shopping area.
  • New service on Sundays, every 2 hours:
    - between Persan and the Parc du Haut Val d'Oise,
    - between Persan-Beaumont station and Bernes-sur-Oise.

Line 1303 (ex C) - L'ISLE-ADAM - Gare de L'Isle Adam Parmain <> PERSAN - Gare de Persan-Beaumont

  • Direct service between Isle-Adam-Parmain station and Persan-Beaumont station.
  • The section between Felix-Millet and Persan-Beaumont station is taken over by line 1302.

Line 1349 (ex 38 + 49) - NOISY-SUR-OISE - Place Gambetta <> LUZARCHES - Collège Anna de Noailles / Lycée Gérard de Nerval

  • Integration of the route from line 38 to line 1349 to improve the readability of the offer.
  • Stops and frequency remain unchanged.

A new evening offer

Commissioning of two evening buses:

  • Bus Soirée > Parc Haut Val d'Oise
  • Evening Bus > Persian Beaumont
Everything you need to know about the new evening buses!

A new night offer

Opening of the N147 line between Gare de l'Est and Persan-Beaumont station with 4 round trips from 00:10 to 4:15, 7 days a week.

Download the leaflet explaining the new offer in your area
Everything you need to know about the renumbering of lines in your area!