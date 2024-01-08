Similar news

New on the Express 17 with:
A new night offer with buses from midnight to 5 a.m. 7 days a week, replacing the N138
And + buses between Marne-la-Vallée, Coulommiers and La Ferté-Gaucher with new connections with the RER A and the P train:
- On weekdays, to Chessy, 4 additional departures from La Ferté Gaucher at 6:59, 7:29, 14:24 and 23:10, 5 additional departures from Coulommiers at 4:18, 21:40, 00:36, 01:56 and 03:00. From Chessy, 5 additional departures to Coulommiers at 4:00, 5:05, 22:30, 00:45 and 03:00.
To La Ferté Gaucher, 1 additional departure at 3:45 pm and two extended trips to La Ferté Gaucher at 6:30 am and 5:30 pm (allowing the connection with the P train at 6:08 pm arriving in Coulommiers).
- On Saturday morning, 1 additional departure from Coulommiers at 4:18 a.m. to Chessy and 2 additional departures from Chessy to Coulommiers at 4:00 a.m. and 5:05 a.m.
- During the night from Saturday to Sunday, to Chessy: 1 additional departure from La Ferté Gaucher at 11:09 pm and 3 additional departures from Coulommiers at 00:35, 1:55 am and 2:55 am.
From Chessy, 3 additional departures: 00:45 to La Ferté Gaucher and 1:30 and 3:00 to Coulommiers.
- On Sunday morning, from Chessy, 2 additional departures at 4:00 am and 5:05 am to Coulommiers.
- During the night from Sunday to Monday, to Chessy: 5 additional departures from Coulommiers at 10:10 p.m., 11:10 p.m., 00:35 a.m., 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m.
From Chessy, 4 additional departures : 23:00 to La Ferté Gaucher and 00:00, 1:30 and 3:00 to Coulommiers.
New on lines 41A and 41B with:
- On line 41A, 3 new weekday trips : 1 additional departure from Coulommiers at 11:20 a.m. to La Ferté sous Jouarre and 2 additional departures from La Ferté sous Jouarre at 2:05 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. to Coulommiers.
- On line 41B, 1 additional departure from La Ferté sous Jouarre at 10:00 am to Coulommiers and a new trip from Coulommiers station at 5:30 pm.