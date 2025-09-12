Similar news

In Saint-Germain-en-Laye, buses take you to discover the city

With the Baludik route, the city can be discovered in a different way. Climb aboard, let yourself be guided to explore the emblematic places and personalities that have marked the city. What if it all started at the next stop?

Download Baludik and explore Saint-Germain-en-Laye in a different way, step by step.

A route in the heart of the local heritage

Whether you are a resident or a visitor, alone, with friends or family, the Baludik trail offers you the opportunity to (re)discover Saint-Germain-en-Laye from a new angle.

At each stage, riddles and stories allow you to learn more about the city's emblematic places and the personalities who have marked its history, such as Claude Debussy.

You will visit must-see sites such as the Maurice Denis Museum, the Alexandre Dumas Theater or the Bus Agency of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine territory.

A simple and accessible experience

Thanks to a regular service and schedules adapted to your daily trips as well as cultural outings, you can easily organize your route, combining walking and transport according to your pace.

Your bus lines thus become the common thread of your experience, facilitating travel between the different stages.

It's up to you!

Download the Baludik app, choose the route "Bus trip to discover the famous people of Saint-Germain-en-Laye" and let yourself be guided:

  • Departure: Saint-Germain-en-Laye Town Hall
  • Indicative duration: approximately 1h30
  • Lines used: R1, R2N, R4

A surprise awaits the first players to complete the course!

Download the Baludik app

