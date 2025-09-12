Similar news

A route in the heart of the local heritage

Whether you are a resident or a visitor, alone, with friends or family, the Baludik trail offers you the opportunity to (re)discover Saint-Germain-en-Laye from a new angle.

At each stage, riddles and stories allow you to learn more about the city's emblematic places and the personalities who have marked its history, such as Claude Debussy.

You will visit must-see sites such as the Maurice Denis Museum, the Alexandre Dumas Theater or the Bus Agency of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine territory.