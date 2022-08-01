Send SACLAY to 93100 - 1 SMS = 1 bus ticket
One SMS = One ticket!
You don't need change anymore, you can now buy a bus ticket with your phone! Send SACLAY to 93100
Good to know:
- Ticket valid for 1 hour without connection at a cost of 2 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS).
- Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.
- Sold exclusively individually on the Optile and RATP bus networks.
- You will be charged to your mobile bill.
See you soon on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!