SMS ticket - Saclay at 93100

Published on

1 min reading

Buying a ticket has never been easier

Send SACLAY to 93100 - 1 SMS = 1 bus ticket

Send SACLAY to 93100 - 1 SMS = 1 bus ticket

One SMS = One ticket!

You don't need change anymore, you can now buy a bus ticket with your phone! Send SACLAY to 93100

Good to know:

  • Ticket valid for 1 hour without connection at a cost of 2 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS).
  • Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.
  • Sold exclusively individually on the Optile and RATP bus networks.
  • You will be charged to your mobile bill.

You can also follow all the activity of the territory on Twitter: @Saclay_IDFM

See you soon on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!

Find out more about the general terms and conditions of sale and use