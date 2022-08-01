One SMS = One ticket!

You don't need change anymore, you can now buy a bus ticket with your phone! Send SACLAY to 93100

Good to know:

Ticket valid for 1 hour without connection at a cost of 2 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS).

(+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS). Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.

Sold exclusively individually on the Optile and RATP bus networks.

You will be charged to your mobile bill.

You can also follow all the activity of the territory on Twitter: @Saclay_IDFM

See you soon on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!