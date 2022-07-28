1 SMS = 1 ticket!

You don't need change anymore, you can now buy a bus ticket with your phone! All you have to do is text "BIEVRE" to 93100 to travel on your bus lines.

Good to know:

Ticket valid for 1 hour without connection at a cost of 2 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS).

Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.

Sold exclusively individually on the Optile and RATP bus networks.

You will be charged to your mobile bill.

To find out more about all tickets, visit the Boarding ticket by SMS | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

VIDEO : a tutorial of less than 30 seconds to discover how it works!