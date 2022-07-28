1 SMS = 1 ticket!
You don't need change anymore, you can now buy a bus ticket with your phone! All you have to do is text "BIEVRE" to 93100 to travel on your bus lines.
Good to know:
- Ticket valid for 1 hour without connection at a cost of 2 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS).
- Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.
- Sold exclusively individually on the Optile and RATP bus networks.
- You will be charged to your mobile bill.
To find out more about all tickets, visit the Boarding ticket by SMS | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr).
VIDEO : a tutorial of less than 30 seconds to discover how it works!
You can also follow all the activity of the territory on Twitter: @Bievre_IDFM
See you soon on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!