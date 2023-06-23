This summer, your flyers are taking time off

Published on

2 min reading

Concerned about our environmental impact, find all your schedules digitalized.

Always present information and a gesture for the planet

In order to be part of an eco-responsible CSR approach and to limit our waste, we have chosen for the summer of 2023 not to print timetable leaflets.

But don't panic, you can find them very easily.

Where can I find my schedule?

You can find your opening hours:

- On the website iledefrancemobilites.fr > Getting around > Bus schedules > > Mantois

- On the IDF Mobilités application

- At your stopping point

- At your town hall

- At your PEM sales agency located in Mantes-la-Jolie bus station

- At your sales agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Deville – 78200 Mantes la Jolie

- At our customer relations centre on 01 30 94 77 77

If you need to have them printed, you can go to your Impasse Sainte Claire Deville sales agency

Your opening hours from Monday 10 July to Sunday 03 September 2023

A14

A14B

Has

C

D Résidence du Lac

D Yachts

E

F

G

I

K

L

M

N

X

Z

2A/2B

9

15

22

40

41

42

43

44

71

72

73

75

81

82

87

88A

88B

88C

And to make your journey easier, find the lines that run by municipality by clicking here

Can't find your line?

Your lines 1 / 4 / 76 / 45 / 17 and R are replaced by your TàD Mantois this summer, for more information do not hesitate to consult this article.

Updated on Twitter: @Mantois_IDFM

The entire Mantois network wishes you a great summer on our lines!