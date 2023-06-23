In order to be part of an eco-responsible CSR approach and to limit our waste, we have chosen for the summer of 2023 not to print timetable leaflets.

But don't panic, you can find them very easily.

Where can I find my schedule?

You can find your opening hours:

- On the website iledefrancemobilites.fr > Getting around > Bus schedules > > Mantois

- On the IDF Mobilités application

- At your stopping point

- At your town hall

- At your PEM sales agency located in Mantes-la-Jolie bus station

- At your sales agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Deville – 78200 Mantes la Jolie

- At our customer relations centre on 01 30 94 77 77

If you need to have them printed, you can go to your Impasse Sainte Claire Deville sales agency