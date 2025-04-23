Image of the communication campaign line 2
These changes will allow you to benefit from:
- A bus every 8 minutes between 6:15 am and 8:30 am.
- A bus every 10 minutes between 3pm and 7pm.
During off-peak hours, the frequency is maintained at 15 minutes.
The frequency of your line 2 is increasing, enjoy your trip!
From 28 April, the frequency will increase on line 2 in the Poissy - Les Mureaux area from Monday to Friday.
