Welcome to the new territory "Essonne Sud Ouest"

Find all the essential information about the Essonne South West territory.

The new Essonne South West territory is made up of 64 municipalities and includes 3 living areas:

  1. The Étampois sector
  2. The Dourdanais sector
  3. The sector between Juine and Renarde, around Étréchy and Lardy.

This territory has:

  • 46 regular lines, including 3 express lines that provide intra- and inter-municipal services and allow you to reach the RER C stations in the area and many places of interest (places of study, health establishments, leisure and sports facilities, employment areas).
  • 3 on-demand transport services, new services introduced on 1 August 2022, one in each of the sectors named above
  • 1 Evening Bus service from Étampes station.

 

Three express lines

Essonne South West – indices of the 3 express lines

 

The Étampois sector

Essonne South West – indices of the lines Étampois sector

The Dourdanais sector

Essonne South West – line indices Dourdanais sector

The area between Juine and Renarde, around Étréchy and Lardy

Essonne South West – Sector line indices between Juine and Renarde, around Étréchy and Lardy

