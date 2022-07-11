The new Essonne South West territory is made up of 64 municipalities and includes 3 living areas:
- The Étampois sector
- The Dourdanais sector
- The sector between Juine and Renarde, around Étréchy and Lardy.
This territory has:
- 46 regular lines, including 3 express lines that provide intra- and inter-municipal services and allow you to reach the RER C stations in the area and many places of interest (places of study, health establishments, leisure and sports facilities, employment areas).
- 3 on-demand transport services, new services introduced on 1 August 2022, one in each of the sectors named above
- 1 Evening Bus service from Étampes station.
Three express lines
Essonne South West – indices of the 3 express lines
- 91-02 : DOURDAN (SNCF) - Parc COURTABOEUF - ORSAY LE GUICHET(RER)
- 91-03 : DOURDAN - LONGVILLIERS - BRIIS-SOUS-FORGES - MASSY
- 91-07 : ÉTAMPES (RER) - LA FORET-LE-ROI - LES GRANGES-LE-ROI - DOURDAN (RER)
The Étampois sector
Essonne South West – indices of the lines Étampois sector
- 1 : Bois Bourdon - Hospital
- 2 : Croix de Vernailles - Salle des Fêtes
- 3 : Étampes Saint-Martin - Étampes Saint-Pierre
- 5 : Hospital - St Pierre - Hospital
- 6 : Hospital - Saint Martin - Hospital
- 316 : Méréville Montreau - Étampes HLP Bas
- 317 : Estouches - Stamps HLM Bas
- 318 : Estouches Estouches - Etampes HLM Bas
- 319 : Étampes gare - Cerny Lycée
- 330 : Angerville - Étampes - Arpajon
- 331 : Étampes - La Ferté Alais - Arpajon
- 306-04 : Mérobert - St-Escobille - Dourdan
- 306-12 : Monnerville (Post Office) - Dourdan (Racecourse)
- 332 : Étampes - Méreville
- 68-13A : Villeconin - Dourdan
- 68-13B : Sermaise - Dourdan
- 913-17A: Mauchamps - Collège de Guinette
- 913-17B : Chauffour lés Etréchy - Collège de Guinette
- 913-17C : Brières-les-Scellés - Etampes
- 913-07 : St-Escobille - Boutervilliers - Étampes
- 913-08 : Étampes – Morigny - Champigny
- 913-10 : Mérobert – Chalo -St-Mars - Étampes
- 913-50 : Étréchy – Étampes
- TàD Stamps
- Étampes Evening Service
The Dourdanais sector
Essonne South West – line indices Dourdanais sector
- 22 : Dourdan – Paray-Douaville
- 41: Dourdan station > Dourdan station via Boulevard des Alliés
- 42 : Dourdan station > Gare via Hôpital
- 43S: Swimming Pool - Racetrack
- 44S: Avenue de Paris - Racecourse
- 45S: Rood Screen of La Perelle - Racecourse
- 61 : Dourdan - Dourdan Station
- 62 : Angervilliers Centre - Dourdan-la-Forêt
- 63 : Limours Monument - Dourdan-la-Forêt
- TàD Dourdan
The area between Juine and Renarde, around Étréchy and Lardy
Essonne South West – Sector line indices between Juine and Renarde, around Étréchy and Lardy
- 104 : Lardy - La Norville
- 320 : Lardy Collège Tillon - Janville-sur-Juine Gillevoisin
- 321 : Lardy Collège Tillon - Lardy 20 rue Panserot
- 322 : Lardy Gare de Bouray - Etampes HLM Bas
- 323 : Lardy Gare de Bouray - Etréchy Gare d'Étréchy
- 324 : Auvers Saint Georges Moulin - La Ferté Alais station
- 325 : La Ferté Alais Ecole Vieilles Vignes - Cerny Lycée
- 10-01 : Lardy Gare de Bouray - Lardy Gare de Bouray
- 69-09 : Étréchy - Étréchy
- 68-14 : Torfou - Étréchy
- 68-16: Étréchy – Étréchy
- TàD Étréchy / Lardy
All the information about your Essonne Sud Ouest bus lines
For regular lines, find all the information on the Île-de-France Mobilités portal and on the twitter account: @EssonneSO_IDFM
For T&D services, find all the information and book your trip on: tad.idfmobilites.fr