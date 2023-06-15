Similar news

From August 1st, your contacts change but your lines remain!

Find all the news, routes and schedules of your lines on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ website and on the Twitter account @Loing_IDFM (@Still_Transdev until July 31, 2023).

Remember to subscribe to the Traffic Info alert for your lines.

We explain everything here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyfQoPKgRus

List of municipalities served: Nanteau-sur-Essonne, Buthiers, Boulancourt, Rumont, Boissy-aux-Cailles, Amponville, Fromont, La-Chapelle-la-Reine, Villiers-sous-Grez, Larchant, Guercheville, Burcy, Garentreville, Chevrainvilliers, Châtenoy, Obsonville, Ichy, Aufferville, Arville, Maisoncelles-du-Gâtinais, Gironville, Beaumont-du-Gâtinais, Mondreville, Chenou, Château-Landon, Bougligny, La-Madeleine-sur-Loing, Bagneaux-sur-Loing, Ormesson, Saint-Pierre-les-Nemours, Nemours, Souppes-sur-Loing, Montcourt-Fromonville, Bourron-Marlotte, Montigny-sur-Loing, Nonville, La Genevraye, Villemer, Villemaréchal, Treuzy-Levalay, Nanteau-sur-Lunain, Paley, Poligny, Remauville, Chaintreaux, Bransles, Egreville, Villebon, Vaux-sur-Lunain, Chevry-en-Sereine, Blennes