Similar news

Welcome to the Essonne South East territory!

Published on

2 min reading

Find all the essential information about the Essonne South East territory.

Map of the Essonne South East territory representing the municipalities
Map of the Essonne South East territory

Map of the Essonne South East territory representing the municipalities

The Essonne Sud Est territory mainly organises the bus service:

  • of the Community of Municipalities of Val d'Essonne (CCVE)
  • of the Community of Municipalities of the Two Valleys (CC2V)

This territory has 29 regular lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal services, and make it possible to reach:

  • 9 stations of the RER C and RER D network
  • The basins of Mennecy, Ballancourt-sur-Essonne and Milly-la-Forêt
  • Many middle and high schools in the area

The lines present in the territory:

Lines of the Essonne South East territory
Bus lines in the Essonne Sud Est region

List of bus lines in the Essonne Sud Est territory

From 1 August, new services will accompany you at all times

The Demand-Responsive Transport service

During the day and on Saturdays, the Demand-Responsive Transport service offers new possibilities:

  • Reach Maisse station, the ZAC du Chênet and the centre of Milly-la-Forêt from 4 new municipalities: Buno-Bonnevaux, Boigneville, Gironville-sur-Essonne, Prunay-sur-Essonne thanks to the Milly-la-Forêt Demand-Responsive Transport service
  • On lines 201-202, 205, 206 and 208, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during off-peak hours, and all day on Saturdays, take advantage of on-demand services

 More information can be found on How to contact Île-de-France Mobilités' Transport on Demand service? | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

The Evening Bus offer

From Bouray station, a new Evening Bus awaits you to reach the municipalities of Vert-le-Grand, Vert-le-Petit, Leudeville, Saint-Vrain, Itteville, Cerny, Baulne, D'Huison-Longueville, La Ferté Alais, Guigneville-sur-Essonne, Vayres-sur-Essonne, Orveau, Lardy, Bouray-sur-Juine and Janville-sur-Juine.

From the station of Mennecy, you can reach the municipalities of Ormoy, Echarcon, Fontenay-le-Vicomte, Ballancourt-sur-Essonne, Champcueil, Chevannes, Auvernaux and Nainville-les-Roches with the existing Evening Bus.

Similar news