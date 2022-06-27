Similar news

Map of the Essonne South East territory representing the municipalities
The Essonne Sud Est territory mainly organises the bus service:
- of the Community of Municipalities of Val d'Essonne (CCVE)
- of the Community of Municipalities of the Two Valleys (CC2V)
This territory has 29 regular lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal services, and make it possible to reach:
- 9 stations of the RER C and RER D network
- The basins of Mennecy, Ballancourt-sur-Essonne and Milly-la-Forêt
- Many middle and high schools in the area
The lines present in the territory:
List of bus lines in the Essonne Sud Est territory
From 1 August, new services will accompany you at all times
The Demand-Responsive Transport service
During the day and on Saturdays, the Demand-Responsive Transport service offers new possibilities:
- Reach Maisse station, the ZAC du Chênet and the centre of Milly-la-Forêt from 4 new municipalities: Buno-Bonnevaux, Boigneville, Gironville-sur-Essonne, Prunay-sur-Essonne thanks to the Milly-la-Forêt Demand-Responsive Transport service
- On lines 201-202, 205, 206 and 208, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during off-peak hours, and all day on Saturdays, take advantage of on-demand services
More information can be found on How to contact Île-de-France Mobilités' Transport on Demand service? | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)
The Evening Bus offer
From Bouray station, a new Evening Bus awaits you to reach the municipalities of Vert-le-Grand, Vert-le-Petit, Leudeville, Saint-Vrain, Itteville, Cerny, Baulne, D'Huison-Longueville, La Ferté Alais, Guigneville-sur-Essonne, Vayres-sur-Essonne, Orveau, Lardy, Bouray-sur-Juine and Janville-sur-Juine.
From the station of Mennecy, you can reach the municipalities of Ormoy, Echarcon, Fontenay-le-Vicomte, Ballancourt-sur-Essonne, Champcueil, Chevannes, Auvernaux and Nainville-les-Roches with the existing Evening Bus.