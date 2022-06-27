Similar news

From Bouray station, a new Evening Bus awaits you to reach the municipalities of Vert-le-Grand, Vert-le-Petit, Leudeville, Saint-Vrain, Itteville, Cerny, Baulne, D'Huison-Longueville, La Ferté Alais, Guigneville-sur-Essonne, Vayres-sur-Essonne, Orveau, Lardy, Bouray-sur-Juine and Janville-sur-Juine.

From the station of Mennecy, you can reach the municipalities of Ormoy, Echarcon, Fontenay-le-Vicomte, Ballancourt-sur-Essonne, Champcueil, Chevannes, Auvernaux and Nainville-les-Roches with the existing Evening Bus.