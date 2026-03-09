Your journeys continue, even after midnight, with the night bus

Are you a night owl who likes to go out in the heart of the capital or in the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine and do you keep an eye on the clock so as not to miss the last train home? Don't stress anymore and enjoy until the early hours of the morning, the night bus will take you back!

The N153 night bus will accompany you until your arrival!

What is the night bus?

The night bus is a bus that takes over from your heavy modes when they are stopped. Every night, all year round, you can count on him to get home or to Paris

In Île-de-France, more than 55 night buses will accompany you between 00:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

The N153 night bus between Paris Saint-Lazare and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

On the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine, the N153 night bus connects Paris Saint-Lazare to Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Accessible 7 nights a week, it offers you a reliable and practical solution.

And because travelling at night cannot be improvised, our drivers are trained in the specificities of the service and ensure increased vigilance throughout the journey.

As with all public transport services, the validation of the ticket on board remains mandatory.

Route of the N153 line between Paris Saint-Lazare and Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
