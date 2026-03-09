What is the night bus?
The night bus is a bus that takes over from your heavy modes when they are stopped. Every night, all year round, you can count on him to get home or to Paris
In Île-de-France, more than 55 night buses will accompany you between 00:00 and 6:00 in the morning.
The N153 night bus between Paris Saint-Lazare and Saint-Germain-en-Laye
On the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine, the N153 night bus connects Paris Saint-Lazare to Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Accessible 7 nights a week, it offers you a reliable and practical solution.
And because travelling at night cannot be improvised, our drivers are trained in the specificities of the service and ensure increased vigilance throughout the journey.
As with all public transport services, the validation of the ticket on board remains mandatory.