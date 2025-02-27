Similar news

Discover the N153 night bus between Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Gare de Paris Saint-Lazare

From March 1, 2025, the N153 night bus will join the lines of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine territory. We present it to you!

Are you a night owl who likes to go out in the heart of the capital or in the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine and you keep an eye on the clock so as not to miss the last train home?

Don't stress anymore and enjoy until the early hours of the morning, the N153 night bus accompanies you!

Line diagram - N153 night bus

The N153 night bus is:

  • A link between the Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye and the Gare de Paris Saint-Lazare
  • 1 departure per hour from 0:30 to 6:30
  • 7 days a week throughout the year

The ideal alternative at night when trains are not running.

