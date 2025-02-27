Similar news

Are you a night owl who likes to go out in the heart of the capital or in the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine and you keep an eye on the clock so as not to miss the last train home?
Don't stress anymore and enjoy until the early hours of the morning, the N153 night bus accompanies you!
The N153 night bus is:
- A link between the Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye and the Gare de Paris Saint-Lazare
- 1 departure per hour from 0:30 to 6:30
- 7 days a week throughout the year
The ideal alternative at night when trains are not running.
Download the Île-de-France Mobilités app
To calculate your route, search for your bus's departure times, consult traffic information, download the Île-de-France Mobilités app !
Remember to subscribe to your line to receive real-time traffic information.
You can also find all the traffic information and news in your area on our X account (formerly Twitter): @StGermain_IDFM.