With the evening bus, your journeys don't stop at 10pm!

A late train, a long-lasting outing, an unforeseen event in the evening... Don't panic: in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the evening bus allows you to return home with peace of mind. Even after the shutdown of conventional lines.

What is the evening bus?

When the regular lines stop, the evening bus takes over in certain municipalities in Île-de-France. Programmed in connection with the latest train and RER arrivals, it allows you to return home with peace of mind.

More than 60 lines operate every day in Île-de-France:

  • with the same tickets as the other lines,
  • according to the usual rules of validation on board.

A simple and accessible solution to secure your late returns.

A guaranteed return on arrival at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station

In your area, the evening bus runs from Saint-Germain-en-Laye station. It allows you to continue your journey and return home with peace of mind:

  • Monday to Saturday,
  • from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.,
  • in connection with the latest RER arrivals.

As with all public transport, the validation of the ticket on board remains mandatory.

Evening bus route from Saint-Germain-en-Laye bus station.

Check the timetable of the evening bus

