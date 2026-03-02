What is the evening bus?

When the regular lines stop, the evening bus takes over in certain municipalities in Île-de-France. Programmed in connection with the latest train and RER arrivals, it allows you to return home with peace of mind.

More than 60 lines operate every day in Île-de-France:

with the same tickets as the other lines,

according to the usual rules of validation on board.

A simple and accessible solution to secure your late returns.