What is the evening bus?
When the regular lines stop, the evening bus takes over in certain municipalities in Île-de-France. Programmed in connection with the latest train and RER arrivals, it allows you to return home with peace of mind.
More than 60 lines operate every day in Île-de-France:
- with the same tickets as the other lines,
- according to the usual rules of validation on board.
A simple and accessible solution to secure your late returns.
A guaranteed return on arrival at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station
In your area, the evening bus runs from Saint-Germain-en-Laye station. It allows you to continue your journey and return home with peace of mind:
- Monday to Saturday,
- from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.,
- in connection with the latest RER arrivals.
As with all public transport, the validation of the ticket on board remains mandatory.
