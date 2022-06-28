Similar news

A traveller is waiting for his Evening Bus
From August 29, 2022, the Night Bus offer is expanding! The Evening Buses take over on your regular lines from your station and drop you off at your stop.
This offer is available from the stations of Boussy-Saint-Antoine, Brunoy, Juvisy, Montgeron-Crosne, Vigneux-sur-Seine, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Yerres, and serves the main residential areas of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine area.
Departure times coincide with the arrivals of the RER D trains from Paris in the evening.
Evening Bus – Boussy-Saint-Antoine
Mapping of the stopping points of the Evening Buses departing from Boussy-Saint-Antoine station
From Boussy-Saint-Antoine station, 4 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays). In the evening, the "Boussy-Saint-Antoine" Evening Buses take over from the regular lines C, S and X.
Evening Bus – Brunoy Sud
Mapping of the stopping points of the Evening Buses departing from Brunoy station
Your Brunoy Sud Evening Bus is evolving!
From Brunoy station, 6 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). In the evening, the "Brunoy Sud" Evening Buses take over from the regular D bus line.
On Saturday, 2 new departures at 9:13 pm and 9:43 pm.
On Sundays, creation of 4 evening bus departures at 8:40 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 9:40 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. in addition to bus line D which stops at 8:00 p.m.
Evening Bus – Crosne
Mapping of the stopping points of the Brunoy Evening Buses departing from Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station
Your Crosne Evening Bus is evolving!
From Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station, the departure of line H at 9:30 p.m. is replaced by an evening bus, from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
On Saturday, 1 new evening bus departure at 9:32 p.m.
Evening Bus – Draveil
Mapping of the stopping points of the Draveil Evening Buses departing from Juvisy station
From Juvisy station, 5 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays). In the evening, the "Draveil" Evening Buses take over from the regular lines 12, 13 and 17.
Evening Bus – Montgeron
Mapping of the stopping points of the Evening Buses departing from Montgeron station
Your Montgeron Evening Bus is evolving!
From Montgeron-Crosne station, 4 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). In the evening, the "Montgeron" Evening Buses take over from the BM line.
On Saturday, 6 evening bus departures are offered, including 2 new departures at 9:39 pm and 10:09 pm.
On Sundays, 3 new evening bus departures are offered at 9:39 p.m., 10:09 p.m. and 10:39 p.m. in addition to the Inter-Vals line which stops at 9:00 p.m.
Evening Bus – Quincy-sous-Sénart
Mapping of the stopping points of the Quincy-sous-Sénart Evening Buses departing from Boussy-Saint-Antoine station
Your Quincy-sous-Sénart Night Bus is evolving!
From Boussy-Saint-Antoine station, 1 additional departure at 10:16 p.m. is offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). In the evening, the "Quincy-sous-Sénart" Evening Buses take over from the QB line.
On Saturday, 1 new departure at 10:16 p.m. in relay of the last crossing of line 91.01.
Evening Bus – Vigneux-sur-Seine
Mapping of the Evening Bus stops in Vigneux-sur-Seine
Your Vigneux-sur-Seine Night Bus is evolving!
From Vigneux sur Seine station, 5 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays). In the evening, the "Vigneux-sur-Seine" Evening Buses take over from the regular E and F lines.
On weekdays, the 2 departures at 10:17 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. (lines E and F) are replaced by two evening bus departures.
On Saturdays, the 10:30 p.m. departure (lines E and F) is replaced by an evening bus at 10:17 p.m.
Evening Bus – Yerres Nord
Mapping of the Evening Bus stops in Yerres Nord
Your Yerres Nord Evening Bus is evolving!
From Yerres station, 6 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
On Saturday, 2 new departures at 9:10 pm and 9:40 pm.
On Sundays, 4 evening bus departures will be created at 8:40 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 9:40 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. in addition to the F4 line which stops at 8:00 p.m.
The "Yerres Nord" Evening Buses take over from the regular line F from Monday to Saturday and complement the line F4 on Sundays.
Evening Bus – Yerres Sud
Mapping of the stopping points of the Evening Buses of Yerres Sud
Your Yerres Sud Evening Bus is evolving!
From Yerres station, 6 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
On Saturday, 2 new departures at 9:10 pm and 9:40 pm.
On Sundays, 4 evening bus departures will be created at 8:40 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 9:40 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. in addition to the F4 line which stops at 8:00 p.m.
The "Yerres Sud" Evening Buses take over from the regular line F from Monday to Saturday and complement the F4 line on Sundays.
How does the evening bus work?
This new service allows you to return as quickly as possible and the stops are served on request:
- At the station, I get on the bus
- I validate my ticket
- I indicate to the driver my alight stop
- The driver adapts his itinerary according to the passengers' requests.
The +: this service works without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.