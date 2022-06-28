Similar news

From August 29, 2022, the Night Bus offer is expanding! The Evening Buses take over on your regular lines from your station and drop you off at your stop.

This offer is available from the stations of Boussy-Saint-Antoine, Brunoy, Juvisy, Montgeron-Crosne, Vigneux-sur-Seine, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Yerres, and serves the main residential areas of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine area.

Departure times coincide with the arrivals of the RER D trains from Paris in the evening.