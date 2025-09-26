Similar news

From 3 to 30 November 2025, try to reach the objective of 1,015,000 validations on the bus lines in your Marne-la-Vallée area.
Last year over the same period, 959,000 validations were recorded.
How to participate?
- From November 3rd until the end of the challenge : Register on the dedicated page to participate in the draw and try to win vouchers at the end of the challenge. The first 245 registered for the challenge will receive a bonus cinema ticket!
- From 3 to 30 November : Try to collectively reach the objective of 1,015,000 validations on the lines running in your territory.
- December 1 to 14 : It's time for the draw and the announcement of the winners!
Who can participate?
All travelers over 4 years old, living or working in the territory where the challenge takes place and holding a valid transport ticket during the challenge period will be able to participate and try to be drawn among the 3 lucky winners of their territory.