Similar news

Vouchers and cinema tickets to be won!

On Monday, November 3rd, the Validation Challenge will kick off for travelers with vouchers and cinema tickets to be won!

From November 3 to 30, 2025, try to reach the goal of 2,014,000 validations on the bus lines in your Terres d'Envol territory.

Last year over the same period, 1,923,000 validations were recorded.

How to participate?

  • From November 3rd until the end of the challenge : Register on the dedicated page to participate in the draw and try to win vouchers at the end of the challenge. The first 245 registered for the challenge will receive a bonus cinema ticket!
  • From 3 to 30 November : Try to collectively reach the goal of 2,014,000 validations on the lines running in your territory.
  • December 1 to 14 : It's time for the draw and the announcement of the winners!

Who can participate?

All travelers over 4 years old, living or working in the territory where the challenge takes place and holding a valid transport ticket during the challenge period will be able to participate and try to be drawn among the 3 lucky winners of their territory.

