Similar news

From 10 July 2023, the lines in your Essonne Sud Est territory are changing their number!
Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.
Your territory, Essonne Sud Est, will be among the first to benefit from this new numbering.
Why is the number of my bus line changing?
The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,500 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.
The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!
How do I find my way around the new issues?
Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Essonne Sud Est territory, all bus lines will now start with 43.
Whenever possible, the old number has been used as best as possible to facilitate the change (examples: 221 becomes 4321, 225 becomes 4325, etc.).
What will this new issue bring me?
You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number! Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.