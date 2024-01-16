Similar news

Every day, you are more than 70,000 travelers on board the buses of your territory of Terres d'Envol.
You meet dozens of other travellers, who, like you, want to travel in all civility and serenity. For this to be possible, it is important that everyone adopts the right behaviors.
Let's make a few commitments together for more pleasant journeys in 2024
Greet the driver when you get on board
Politeness, feminine noun, behavior that honors us in society; essential to living together. I greet the driver as I get in.
For everyone's comfort, lower the volume of the devices
Music, feminine noun, artistic work with irritating potential when listened to at high volume. For everyone's comfort, I turn down the volume.
Don't wait until the last moment to report your stop
To miss, transitive verb, the action of missing one's stop after a late press of the stop button. I don't wait until the last moment to signal my stop.
Do not leave your rubbish on the bus
Waste, masculine plural noun, food scraps finding their exclusive place in the garbage cans. I don't leave my rubbish on the bus.
Leave your place free if someone needs it more
Civilities, feminine plural nouns, set of uses allowing harmonious cohabitation in transport. I leave my place free if someone needs it more.
To check your schedules, go to:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités app and website > schedules
- The X-thread of your territory @Envol_IDFM
And don't forget, for a stress-free journey, travel as a rule!
To board the bus, remember to bring a valid ticket and don't forget to validate it at the entrance of the bus. Failure to validate can expose you to a fine, even if you have a valid ticket.
All passes are accepted (Navigo, Solidarity, Imagine'R, Senior) and there is one for each stage of life.
For occasional travellers, there are other solutions:
- Boarding ticket from the driver,
- Navigo Easy,
- Freedom +,
- SMS ticket (send ENVOL to 93100).
Find all the details of the Île-de-France Mobilités fare range here.