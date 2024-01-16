Similar news

And don't forget, for a stress-free journey, travel as a rule!

To board the bus, remember to bring a valid ticket and don't forget to validate it at the entrance of the bus. Failure to validate can expose you to a fine, even if you have a valid ticket.

All passes are accepted (Navigo, Solidarity, Imagine'R, Senior) and there is one for each stage of life.

For occasional travellers, there are other solutions:

Boarding ticket from the driver,

Navigo Easy,

Freedom +,

SMS ticket (send ENVOL to 93100).

Find all the details of the Île-de-France Mobilités fare range here.