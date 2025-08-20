Similar news

Cergy-Pontoise Confluence Snow Plan 2025-2026

In the event of snow or ice, bus traffic on your Cergy-Pontoise Confluence territory can be adapted to guarantee your safety and that of the drivers.

A Snow Plan is activated according to the state of the roads and the decisions of the authorities.

It may lead to changes in service, postponement of stops or the temporary suspension of certain lines.

Find below the details of the lines concerned and the alternative solutions planned: