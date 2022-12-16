Similar news

What is it about?
Since December 1, 2022, the Argenteuil Boucles de Seine territory has seen the gradual deployment of a new passenger information solution. QR codes deployed at stopping points now allow you to easily and quickly consult the times of passage of your line as well as the waiting time at your stop.
How does it work?
- Scan the real-time QR code at your stop
- Select "View Next Passes"
- See the next 2 line crossings in real time.
Where are they?
Real-time QR codes are located at the stopping points of your bus lines, as shown below.
Good to know!
QR codes also allow you to report a problem or give your opinion on the operation of your lines (reception, information, punctuality, cleanliness, vandalism,...).
Reports are automatically located and sent to the relevant teams.
Each report is the subject of a request for rapid intervention with the teams in order to deal with the subject until it is resolved.