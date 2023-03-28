Similar news

Discover your local shops and make it easier to get around!

Quickly find your local shops

You know them, these shops on your street corners. You pass by every day, but did you know that your tobacconists offer you the possibility of recharging your Navigo pass?

Practice! Top up your monthly Navigo pass, your Navigo Easy pass near you.

Discover below the list of your local shops.

YOUR LOCAL SHOPS IN ANDRÉSY

Tabac Presse Andrésy:

55 avenue de Robaresses, ANDRESY

Valois Robaresses stop: Lines 20, 41, 72, 91

 

The Café des Sports:

24 rue du Général Leclerc, ANDRESY

Leclerc stop: Lines 40, 59, 74

YOUR LOCAL BUSINESS IN CARRIÈRES – SOUS - POISSY

Tabac-Presse Claude Monet:

50 rue Claude Monet, CARRIÈRES SOUS POISSY

Cemetery stop: lines 2, 29, 52, 53

Tobacco from Europe:

385 Avenue de l'Europe, CARRIÈRES SOUS POISSY

Stop 3 Tours: Lines 2, 10, 29, 30, 42, 52, 53

YOUR LOCAL BUSINESS IN ORGEVAL

The Viking:

6 rue du Maréchal Foch, ORGEVAL

Eglise stop: Lines 12, 70, 71

YOUR LOCAL SHOPS IN POISSY

The Cigar Box:

21 avenue du Cep, POISSY

Le Cep stop: lines 1, 5, 8, 42, 67

 

The Balto:

5 rue aux Moutons, POISSY

Le Cep stop: lines 1, 5, 8, 42, 67

 

Bar-Tabac Le Mercure:

76 boulevard Robespierre, POISSY
Lycée Adrienne Bolland stop: Lines 3 and 55

 

Tabac de la Gare:

13 rue du Général de Gaulle, POISSY

Parvis Gare stop: Lines 1, 2, 3, 5, 55

 

Le Racine Tobacco:

20 place Racine, POISSY

Racine stop: lines 2, 67, 90

YOUR LOCAL BUSINESS IN TRIEL – SUR - SEINE

The Fontenoy:

160 rue Paul Doumer, TRIEL - SUR - SEINE

Senet stop: Lines 42, 64, 65, 66, 87

YOUR LOCAL SHOPS IN VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE

The Saint-Raphaël:

71 Grande Rue, VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE

Abbé Masure stop: Lines 43, 63, 67, 68, 92

