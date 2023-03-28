Similar news

You know them, these shops on your street corners. You pass by every day, but did you know that your tobacconists offer you the possibility of recharging your Navigo pass?
Practice! Top up your monthly Navigo pass, your Navigo Easy pass near you.
Discover below the list of your local shops.
YOUR LOCAL SHOPS IN ANDRÉSY
Tabac Presse Andrésy:
55 avenue de Robaresses, ANDRESY
Valois Robaresses stop: Lines 20, 41, 72, 91
The Café des Sports:
24 rue du Général Leclerc, ANDRESY
Leclerc stop: Lines 40, 59, 74
YOUR LOCAL BUSINESS IN CARRIÈRES – SOUS - POISSY
Tabac-Presse Claude Monet:
50 rue Claude Monet, CARRIÈRES SOUS POISSY
Cemetery stop: lines 2, 29, 52, 53
Tobacco from Europe:
385 Avenue de l'Europe, CARRIÈRES SOUS POISSY
Stop 3 Tours: Lines 2, 10, 29, 30, 42, 52, 53
YOUR LOCAL BUSINESS IN ORGEVAL
The Viking:
6 rue du Maréchal Foch, ORGEVAL
Eglise stop: Lines 12, 70, 71
YOUR LOCAL SHOPS IN POISSY
The Cigar Box:
21 avenue du Cep, POISSY
Le Cep stop: lines 1, 5, 8, 42, 67
The Balto:
5 rue aux Moutons, POISSY
Le Cep stop: lines 1, 5, 8, 42, 67
Bar-Tabac Le Mercure:
76 boulevard Robespierre, POISSY
Lycée Adrienne Bolland stop: Lines 3 and 55
Tabac de la Gare:
13 rue du Général de Gaulle, POISSY
Parvis Gare stop: Lines 1, 2, 3, 5, 55
Le Racine Tobacco:
20 place Racine, POISSY
Racine stop: lines 2, 67, 90
YOUR LOCAL BUSINESS IN TRIEL – SUR - SEINE
The Fontenoy:
160 rue Paul Doumer, TRIEL - SUR - SEINE
Senet stop: Lines 42, 64, 65, 66, 87
YOUR LOCAL SHOPS IN VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE
The Saint-Raphaël:
71 Grande Rue, VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE
Abbé Masure stop: Lines 43, 63, 67, 68, 92