Similar news

Find out the average number of people on board the T9 tram to organise your journey
Would you like to know when it is busiest or, conversely, when it is less frequented?
To help you organize your journey in the best conditions, we present here a simple and clear visual guide illustrating the average affluence on board the T9 in order to travel in an informed and serene way.
Why this information?
Understanding when the tram is more or less full allows you to:
- Choose less crowded hours for more comfort.
- Allow enough time in case of large crowds.
- Adapt your journey to travel more serenely, especially during rush hour.
Sometimes a few minutes before or after can make a big difference!
How can we understand this information?
The number of passengers on board is presented by direction of traffic, as the number of passengers varies depending on whether you are travelling to Paris or Orly at different times of the day.
Each graph presents a theoretical level of traffic on a color scale:
- Green : light tram, seating available, relaxed travel.
- Yellow : average crowds, sometimes limited seats, a few passengers standing.
- Red : high influx, tram often full, passengers standing and sometimes waiting.
These visuals will help you anticipate your journey according to your usual or occasional schedule, choosing the time slot that best suits your needs. However, this information remains a theoretical average for the entire race. The actual attendance on a given day may be different from the average attendance usually observed.