Why are lines 2, 21, 22 and 23 being upgraded?

Until now, lines 2, 22 and 23 had different routes depending on the time of day, with stops served only in one direction or not served on Saturdays. They also operated by half-day on weekdays. Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen to simplify and strengthen the service offer for the Courtaboeuf business park.

The restructuring implemented on 22 April 2025 makes it possible to improve readability and rationalise the bus service: from 4 to 3 new, clearer lines to facilitate travellers' travel and encourage users to take the bus. These lines are redesigned to allow access to all areas of Courtaboeuf from Massy-Palaiseau station.

This evolution is also an opportunity to integrate the new regional numbering for the three new lines with the "46" prefix while waiting for a change in the numbering of the other lines in the territory to come.

This restructuring brings:

Better readability of the service: the two main lines now have an identical route for the outward and return journeys and the stops will be served in both directions (towards Massy and towards Les Ulis). Line 4622 operates in a circular way via Courtabœuf from Massy-Palaiseau. New districts of Les Ulis are linked to the Courtaboeuf area, such as the Cévennes.

the two main lines now have an identical route for the outward and return journeys and the stops will be served in both directions (towards Massy and towards Les Ulis). Line 4622 operates in a circular way via Courtabœuf from Massy-Palaiseau. New districts of Les Ulis are linked to the Courtaboeuf area, such as the Cévennes. Continuous all-day service: These three lines run all day. On Saturdays, the sectors of Canada / Baltic (line 4602) and Parana (4621) also benefit from a bus service. This provides access to certain facilities in the tertiary industry and in particular services (hotels).

These three lines run all day. On Saturdays, the sectors of Canada / Baltic (line 4602) and Parana (4621) also benefit from a bus service. This provides access to certain facilities in the tertiary industry and in particular services (hotels). A wider range of hours: The operating range is extended in the evening. On line 4602, the service always starts at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays but ends around 1:30 a.m., Monday to Sunday. The timetable allows you to connect with the last RER B coming from Paris (towards Saint-Rémy-Lès-Chevreuse). The extension of the amplitude of line 4621 also offers an additional service to the Parana sector.

Departing from Massy-Palaiseau, these 3 new lines serve the "Château d'Eau" stop.