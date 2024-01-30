Similar news

How do I participate?
It's very simple, send us before February 9, 2024 in a Private Message on X (ex-Twitter) @Envol_IDFM :
- Your first name
- The recipient's first name
- The message to be broadcast (200 characters max)*
- The bus line concerned
The first 3 messages received from each line will be broadcast and you will receive a confirmation by Private Message of the effective publication.
*We reserve the right to refuse any message that is considered inadequate.
On February 14 you may come across a statement meant for you, or a rose to admire, so hop on the bus!