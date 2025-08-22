Similar news

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of European Heritage Days and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in your area to discover the backstage of the world of transport around a visit to the bus depot, an immersion behind the scenes of transport, the discovery of the professions, and many other enriching activities!
Meet our teams at the Domont Bus Operational Center on Saturday, September 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at the Bus Operational Center in Domont:
Transdev Vallée de Montmorency - COB de Domont
Lieu-dit " Trou du Tonnerre " D909, 95330 Domont
- BUS access: lines 1520/ TàD stop "Château de la Chasse" + 5 min walk,
- Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car,
- A shuttle will be available at Domont station to drop you off at the place of visit.
To find out more about the news of your territory, go to our X account (ex-Twitter): @Mtmorency_IDFM