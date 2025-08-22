Similar news

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?

On the occasion of European Heritage Days and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in your area to discover the backstage of the world of transport around a visit to the bus depot, an immersion behind the scenes of transport, the discovery of the professions, and many other enriching activities!