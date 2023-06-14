Similar news

From 1 August, discover your travel options with your 2 new evening buses:

From Fontainebleau-Avon, from 10 p.m. on lines 1, 4 and 8

From Soirée de Moret-sur-Loing – Veneux-les-Sablons, to the arrival of the 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trains in relay of lines 205 and 207

How does the evening bus work?

At the station, the bus waits for the train to arrive before leaving.

When getting on, the passenger tells the driver the name of the stop he wants to go to.

The itinerary will then be defined according to the stops requested by the passengers on board.

All transport tickets valid in Ile-de-France are accepted on the bus.

Find all the news, routes and timetables of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @FBleau_IDFM (@COMETE_interval until 31 July 2023)