Similar news

Discover your 2 new evening buses in the Fontainebleau - Moret area

From 1 August, discover your travel options with your 2 new evening buses:

  • From Fontainebleau-Avon, from 10 p.m. on lines 1, 4 and 8
  • From Soirée de Moret-sur-Loing – Veneux-les-Sablons, to the arrival of the 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trains in relay of lines 205 and 207

How does the evening bus work?

  • At the station, the bus waits for the train to arrive before leaving.
  • When getting on, the passenger tells the driver the name of the stop he wants to go to.
  • The itinerary will then be defined according to the stops requested by the passengers on board.
  • All transport tickets valid in Ile-de-France are accepted on the bus.

All about the Moret - Veneux-les-Sablons Evening Bus

All about the Fontainebleau-Avon Evening Bus

