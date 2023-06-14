Similar news

From 1 August, discover your travel options with your 2 new evening buses:
- From Fontainebleau-Avon, from 10 p.m. on lines 1, 4 and 8
- From Soirée de Moret-sur-Loing – Veneux-les-Sablons, to the arrival of the 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trains in relay of lines 205 and 207
How does the evening bus work?
- At the station, the bus waits for the train to arrive before leaving.
- When getting on, the passenger tells the driver the name of the stop he wants to go to.
- The itinerary will then be defined according to the stops requested by the passengers on board.
- All transport tickets valid in Ile-de-France are accepted on the bus.
Find all the news, routes and timetables of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @FBleau_IDFM (@COMETE_interval until 31 July 2023)