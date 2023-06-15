Similar news

A new service set up!
From 1 August, discover your new DRT from Nemours Centre:
- Your lines 1, 2 and 3 become Transport on Demand, all year round, from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- A new access to the city centre and the hospital.
- Outside these hours and for the lunchtime school races, lines 2 and 3 continue their usual operation without reservation.
How does Demand-Responsive Transport work?
You must book your ride. A vehicle picks you up at a stop near you, and drops you off at a point of interest in the territory of your choice.
You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:
- On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"
- On the website dedicated to DRT: tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
- By phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (service open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm)
You can book your trip from 1 hour and up to 30 days before your trip.
Find all the news, information and schedules of your TàD on the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @Loing_IDFM (@Still_Transdev until July 31, 2023).